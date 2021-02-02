Hunting group sues Wisconsin DNR over refusal to set immediate wolf hunt

“Implementing a wolf season requires adequate time not only to develop a science-based harvest quota but also to engage the public and tribal partners in the development of a season plan that adequately reflects the interests of diverse stakeholders throughout Wisconsin,” Hoye said.

Friends of the Wisconsin Wolf and Wildlife condemned the lawsuit as the work of an “out-of-state-based group of well-known far-right extremists.”

Hilgemann, the former executive director of the conservative advocacy group Americans for Prosperity, sued the DNR in June when the agency suspended in-person hunter safety training because of the COVID-19 pandemic but dropped the case after classes resumed.

The wolf hunt has been a contentious issue for years. Those who favor hunting say the animals kill livestock and pets and terrorize rural residents, while wildlife supporters say the creatures are too beautiful to kill, and Native American tribes consider them sacred.

Dozens of people testified on both sides at the Natural Resources Board’s meeting, and the board received more than 1,400 written comments on the proposed hunt.