No injuries were reported, but a hunter will face charges for firing a shot that entered a neighbor’s home in Grant County on Thanksgiving, authorities reported.
Grant County Sheriff Nate Dreckman said in a statement that at about 11:30 a.m., a bullet went through a residence in the town of Mount Ida owned by Joel Belstra, 37, of Fennimore, during a family get together for the holiday.
An investigation by the Grant County Sheriff Office and the state Department of Natural Resources found that a neighbor, Kevin Zart, 30, of Fennimore, was hunting with his young son when Zart fired three rounds at deer, two in the direction of the Belstra residence, Dreckman said.
Charges will be filed for endangering safety by use of a dangerous weapon against Zart, Dreckman said.
