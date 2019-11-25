The state Department of Justice, along with sheriff's offices in Adams and Dane counties, announced Monday that a hunter found human remains in a wooded area in rural Adams County on Saturday.
DOJ said law enforcement investigators went to the scene late Saturday afternoon and confirmed that the remains are human. But DOJ was not making any further comment on the finding, and Dane County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Elise Shaffer would not say what the connection is between Dane County and remains found in Adams County. Madison and Friendship, the Adams County seat, are about 75 miles apart.
DOJ spokeswoman Gillian Drummond also declined to say why Dane County is involved.
Along with the two sheriff's offices the state Division of Criminal Investigation, the Adams County Medical Examiner's Office, the state Crime Lab and the State Patrol are assisting in the investigation, DOJ said.