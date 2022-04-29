'Hundreds of hypodermic needles' thrown onto State Street, man arrested, police say

A man was arrested for throwing hypodermic needles on State Street Thursday afternoon, with witnessing saying that hundreds of needles were strewn about the major Downtown street, Madison police said.
The man, who police said had yet to be identified, was arrested just after 2:20 p.m. on tentative charges of recklessly endangering safety, terrorist threats and disorderly conduct, according to Police Chief Shon Barnes' daily blog.
Police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer did not immediately respond to a request for further information.
