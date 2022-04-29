 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

'Hundreds of hypodermic needles' thrown onto State Street, man arrested, police say

Police line

A man was arrested for throwing hypodermic needles on State Street Thursday afternoon, with witnessing saying that hundreds of needles were strewn about the major Downtown street, Madison police said. 

The man, who police said had yet to be identified, was arrested just after 2:20 p.m. on tentative charges of recklessly endangering safety, terrorist threats and disorderly conduct, according to Police Chief Shon Barnes' daily blog. 

Police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer did not immediately respond to a request for further information. 

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics