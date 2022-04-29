'Hundreds of hypodermic needles' thrown about State Street and Downtown, police say

A man is facing arrest for throwing hypodermic needles on State Street Thursday afternoon, with witnessing saying that hundreds of needles were strewn about Downtown, Madison police said.

The man, who police said had yet to be taken into custody, was seen throwing needles and telling bystanders "you are all going to die" around 2:30 p.m., said Stephanie Fryer, a police spokesperson.

Police have developed probable cause to arrest the man on tentative charges of recklessly endangering safety, terrorist threats and disorderly conduct, according to Police Chief Shon Barnes' daily blog.

Authorities are reviewing city cameras in efforts to identity the man, Fryer said.

Needles were also found on Mifflin Street and East Washington Avenue, Fryer said.

