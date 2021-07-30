Human remains found near Sauk City identified as Krista Halderson

Human remains found near Sauk City in the investigation of a murdered Windsor man and his missing wife, in which the couple's son is the primary suspect, have been identified as Krista Halderson, Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett said Friday.

The announcement brings a sobering conclusion to a weeks-long search for Krista Halderson, 53, and confirms she was murdered after last being seen before the Fourth of July weekend when her son, Chandler Halderson, claimed Krista and Bart Halderson went on a trip to northern Wisconsin and didn't return.

Investigators found dismembered human remains on July 14 on state-owned land in northwestern Dane County in the town of Roxbury near the Wisconsin River. The Dane County Medical Examiner's Office — with help from the Wisconsin State Lab Crime — was able to identify the remains through a DNA match as Krista Halderson, Barrett said.

Additionally, Barrett, who had previously said he was optimistic Krista Halderson would be found alive, said more human remains were found Wednesday on the family's property in Windsor. Those remains have yet to be identified.

Barrett said local, state and federal law enforcement personnel have been "working tirelessly to search several areas throughout the southern part of Wisconsin."