Human remains found at Fort McCoy most likely unrelated to Afghan evacuees
topical alert top story

Fort McCoy sign generic
EMILY HAMER, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

Human remains were found over the weekend at Fort McCoy in western Wisconsin, but officials say they do not believe the body has anything to do with the thousands of Afghan evacuees staying on the military base. 

The body was found Saturday in a "remote area" of the 60,000-acre base, FBI spokesperson Leonard Peace said in a statement. 

"There is no reason to believe it is related to any of the evacuees or active duty military personnel on the base," Peace said. 

The FBI is investigating the death. The body has not yet been identified, but the Monroe County Medical Examiner's Office will release that information at a later date. 

