Houses, business sign hit as 4 gunfire incidents keep Madison, Fitchburg police busy over weekend

Four gunfire incidents kept Madison and Fitchburg police busy over the weekend, with two houses and a business sign struck by bullets.
The first shortly after 4:30 p.m. Saturday brought officers to the area of North Thompson Drive and Kurt Drive on the Far East Side after a witness observed someone in a blue sedan shooting at a black SUV, Sgt. Blake Hoefs said in a statement.
Officers found spent bullet casings in the area and a occupied residence that was hit by a bullet, but no injuries were reported, Hoefs said.
Fitchburg police responded to the 4400 block of Sentinel Pass shortly after 9 p.m. Saturday on a report of shots fired, Sgt. Pete Johnston said in a statement.
Multiple witnesses told officers they heard two or three shots and saw a car leaving the area at the time of the shooting, with one shell casing recovered at the scene, Johnston said.
There were no reports of injuries or property damage.
On Sunday around 1:30 a.m. officers were dispatched to the area of Helene Parkway and Britta Drive on the Southwest Side on reports of multiple shots fired, Sgt. Ryan Gibson said in a statement.
As officers arrived in the area, one vehicle traveling at high speed in the area was stopped. One man and one woman stayed in the vehicle, but a back seat passenger fled on foot and was not found despite a police dog being brought in, Gibson said.
The 24-year-old man who was driving the vehicle was taken to the Dane County Jail on an unrelated warrant, while the woman passenger was released and the vehicle was taken to the Madison Police Impound Facility as evidence, Gibson said.
Other officers found shell casings near the entrance of the BP gas station, 4501 Verona Road, and there was evidence that a BP sign just above a fuel tank had been struck by a gunshot, Gibson said.
Investigators eventually learned of another vehicle involved in the shots fired, it was located unoccupied nearby and towed to the impound facility as evidence, Gibson said.
There were no reports of injuries.
At about 1:20 a.m. Monday, police were sent to the 6000 block of Driscoll Drive on the Far East Side after multiple callers reported hearing gunshots and seeing two vehicles, an SUV and a silver sedan with tinted windows, flee the area, Lt. Kipp Hartman said in a statement.
Officers found a residence that was struck seven times by gunfire, and although two people were inside at the time, no injuries were reported, Hartman said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com, or Fitchburg police at 608-270-4300.
Fatal crashes, gun violence top recent notable crimes in Madison area
5 occupants of SUV get out and rob 2 pedestrians at gunpoint on West Side, Madison police say
Protesters shut down Beltline near Monona Drive for a time Saturday night, police say
Woman charged with child neglect in infant daughter's drug overdose death in Spring Green
Madison police confirm 1 dead after West Side crash Thursday
4 people injured, flown to trauma centers after shooting in Mayville, authorities say
Authorities identify man found dead in Reindahl Park in Madison on Sunday
Motorcyclist dies at hospital after crash on West Side, Madison police say
Man shot 3 fellow residents of Mayville apartment, then apparently shot himself
Authorities identify motorcyclist killed in West Side crash on Tuesday night
Police: man set fire to homeless peoples' tent; fire damaged park shelter
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.