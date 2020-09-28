Houses, business sign hit as 4 gunfire incidents keep Madison, Fitchburg police busy over weekend

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Four gunfire incidents kept Madison and Fitchburg police busy over the weekend, with two houses and a business sign struck by bullets.

The first shortly after 4:30 p.m. Saturday brought officers to the area of North Thompson Drive and Kurt Drive on the Far East Side after a witness observed someone in a blue sedan shooting at a black SUV, Sgt. Blake Hoefs said in a statement.

Officers found spent bullet casings in the area and a occupied residence that was hit by a bullet, but no injuries were reported, Hoefs said.

Fitchburg police responded to the 4400 block of Sentinel Pass shortly after 9 p.m. Saturday on a report of shots fired, Sgt. Pete Johnston said in a statement.

Multiple witnesses told officers they heard two or three shots and saw a car leaving the area at the time of the shooting, with one shell casing recovered at the scene, Johnston said.

There were no reports of injuries or property damage.

On Sunday around 1:30 a.m. officers were dispatched to the area of Helene Parkway and Britta Drive on the Southwest Side on reports of multiple shots fired, Sgt. Ryan Gibson said in a statement.