Try 1 month for 99¢

A Madison man arrested two weeks ago for allegedly stabbing a housemate multiple times is now being charged with attempted homicide.

Luke Faircloth, 26, is in Dane County Jail on the tentative charge of attempted first-degree intentional homicide for the stabbing that happened at a house in the 800 block of South Midvale Boulevard on Feb. 10.

Faircloth and the 40-year-old male victim rent rooms in the house where the stabbing took place.

"For unknown reasons, the suspect attacked the victim, stabbing him repeatedly with a kitchen knife," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain.

Faircloth was taken into custody at the scene and was taken to a medical facility for treatment of medical issues he had prior to the attack.

The unidentified victim suffered significant stab wounds, but police now say he is expected to survive.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Bill Novak is a general assignment reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal.

Comments disabled.