A Madison man arrested two weeks ago for allegedly stabbing a housemate multiple times is now being charged with attempted homicide.
Luke Faircloth, 26, is in Dane County Jail on the tentative charge of attempted first-degree intentional homicide for the stabbing that happened at a house in the 800 block of South Midvale Boulevard on Feb. 10.
Faircloth and the 40-year-old male victim rent rooms in the house where the stabbing took place.
"For unknown reasons, the suspect attacked the victim, stabbing him repeatedly with a kitchen knife," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain.
Faircloth was taken into custody at the scene and was taken to a medical facility for treatment of medical issues he had prior to the attack.
The unidentified victim suffered significant stab wounds, but police now say he is expected to survive.