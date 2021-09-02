 Skip to main content
House struck as gunfire erupts again in East Side neighborhood, Madison police say
House struck as gunfire erupts again in East Side neighborhood, Madison police say

Police lights siren squad car, generic file photo
EMILY HAMER, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

A house was struck Thursday morning as gunfire erupted again in an East Side neighborhood, Madison police reported.

At 5:24 a.m., police were sent to the 200 block of North Marquette Street on a report of gunshots, officer Michael Malloy said in a statement.

Officers located an occupied residence that had been struck by gunfire. No injuries were reported and the investigation is continuing, Malloy said.

Shootings in the same area on Aug. 18 and Aug. 19 left one man injured and two homes damaged.

The area, especially the Mobil gas station at East Washington Avenue and Marquette Street, had been a hot spot for gunfire and other criminal activity in past years, including a fatal shooting in 2017 in the parking lot of the gas station.

Police ask that anyone with information contact them at 608-255-2345, or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com.

