A North Side man was surprised to see his front door was open when he came out of the bathroom. He was more surprised later on when he realized the keys to his SUV and house had been stolen, and the teens who did it came back, not thinking anyone was home.
The burglary happened at about 3 p.m. Monday on Sachtjen Street, Madison police said.
The homeowner told police he knew he had closed the front door, which was ajar the next time he looked.
"A short time later, two teens, a male and female, knocked on his door, claiming to be looking for a dog," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain.
After the teens left, he realized the fob for his SUV was missing from the counter where he placed his keys.
"He surmised the teens came in while he was in the bathroom, took the SUV fob and house keys, and were returning to take more items, not realizing someone was actually home," DeSpain said.
The victim called a locksmith to change the locks on his house.
The SUV wasn't stolen but the man believed it would have been if he wasn't at home.
"He voiced frustration to a responding officer about the continued burglaries and car thefts that have been plaguing the city," DeSpain said.