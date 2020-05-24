You are the owner of this article.
House fire on Madison's East Side displaces 3, Fire Department says

Memphis Avenue house fire
MADISON FIRE DEPARTMENT

An early morning house fire on Madison's East Side displaced three residents Sunday, the Madison Fire Department said.

Firefighters were called to the 200 block of Memphis Avenue around 2:10 a.m. after several reports of heavy smoke and fire coming from a house.

After arriving, firefighters found the front half of the house engulfed in fire, searched the home for anyone still inside, and "quickly extinguished" the blaze, the Fire Department said.

There was no damage estimate available yet, and the three residents are being helped by the Red Cross.

The cause of the blaze is still under investigation.

