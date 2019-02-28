Try 3 months for $3
A Richland Center woman was arrested this week on alleged drug charges when law enforcement went to her rented house because it was on fire.

Ronda Leffler, 53, was tentatively charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and felony bail jumping, the Richland County Sheriff's Office said.

The incident happened Sunday at 1152 N. Central Ave.

Leffler was sitting in her car when police arrived at the scene.

"Officers observed indications of fire within the residence, but were unable to enter because of the smoke," said Police Chief Lucas Clements.

The fire department was called and put out the fire, which was confined to a bedroom.

"During the investigation, officers located a small amount of suspected methamphetamine and items recognized by officers to be used to ingest methamphetamine," Clements said.

Leffler admitted to possession, the release said.

The source of the fire was investigated by the State Fire Marshal's Office, and no evidence of arson was found.

The drug charges could carry a potential penalty enhancer, because the offenses happened within 1,000 feet of a public park.

Leffler is due in Richland County Circuit Court March 13 for a preliminary hearing on drug and child neglect charges filed in January after she was arrested Dec. 27.

