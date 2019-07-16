Verona fire truck crop
Verona Fire Department

At least 10 different fire departments responded to a house fire in the Town of Verona Tuesday, according to the Dane County 911 Center. 

The 911 center received a call at 4:27 p.m. from a car reporting that a house was on fire on the 7800 block of Paulson Road, according to the duty supervisor. 

The Officer in Charge at the Dane County Sheriff's Office, Trevor Grieber, said although there were visible flames in the house fire, no people or pets were harmed. 

In addition to the Verona Fire Department, fire crews from Oregon, Fitchburg, the Town of Madison, Middleton, Mount Horeb, Monona, Maple Bluff, Belleville and Stoughton responded to the incident. 

The Dane County Sheriff's Office, Fitchrona Emergency Medical Services and Mount Horeb Emergency Medical Services also responded.  

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Emily Hamer is a general assignment reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal. She joined the paper in April 2019 and was formerly an investigative reporting intern at the Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism.

Listen up!

Sign up for our Podcasts email!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Comments disabled.