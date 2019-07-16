At least 10 different fire departments responded to a house fire in the Town of Verona Tuesday, according to the Dane County 911 Center.
The 911 center received a call at 4:27 p.m. from a car reporting that a house was on fire on the 7800 block of Paulson Road, according to the duty supervisor.
The Officer in Charge at the Dane County Sheriff's Office, Trevor Grieber, said although there were visible flames in the house fire, no people or pets were harmed.
In addition to the Verona Fire Department, fire crews from Oregon, Fitchburg, the Town of Madison, Middleton, Mount Horeb, Monona, Maple Bluff, Belleville and Stoughton responded to the incident.
The Dane County Sheriff's Office, Fitchrona Emergency Medical Services and Mount Horeb Emergency Medical Services also responded.