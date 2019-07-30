Madison squad car very close shot
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

A hot summer night on State Street turned into a hot fight between two women leaving a bar, with police using pepper spray to quell the fight, one officer getting kicked in the groin while making arrests.

Sherrie Moore, 25, and Antanisha Branch, 22, both of Madison, were arrested early Sunday morning after fighting in the 500 block of State Street, Madison police said.

Moore was tentatively charged with battery to a law enforcement officer and disorderly conduct, while Branch was tentatively charged with disorderly conduct and resisting/obstructing.

"State Street is an area where police have been called frequently on recent hot summer weekend nights," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain. "Many people pour out of downtown clubs and bars, some starting fights."

In this particular fight, the two women were lying down on the  sidewalk, pulling hair, hitting and yelling at each other, with a large and rowdy crowd watching the fight.

"Pepper spray was used to get the women to stop punching each other, as both ignored orders to cease the violence," DeSpain said.

While Moore allegedly kicked a male officer in the groin, the police department's mounted patrol arrived to help disperse the crowd, people shouting profanities and threats to the horse-mounted police.

