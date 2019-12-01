A teen was critically injured and another teen and an adult were seriously injured when the stolen vehicle they were in crashed into a tree on Saturday night, Fitchburg police reported.
The crash happened about 9 p.m. in the 2200 block of Rosenberry Road with the vehicle stolen in Madison leaving the road and slamming into a tree head-on, Sgt. Andrew McCarthy said in a statement.
Arriving officers found the 16-year-old driver unconscious with serious injuries and the Fitchburg Fire Department had to extricate him from the car. He is listed in critical condition, McCarthy said.
A short time later, a 14-year-old passenger was located at his nearby residence with serious facial injuries sustained in the crash, McCarthy said.
Nearly 30 minutes after the crash was reported, a 21-year-old passenger was located about two blocks from the scene laying in a parking lot with possible broken legs, McCarthy said.
It’s possible there was a fourth passenger in the vehicle as well. McCarthy said.
The State Patrol assisted with the crash investigation, which is ongoing, McCarthy said.
