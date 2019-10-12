Police say a runaway horse had to be euthanized after it struck the back of a squad car near Marcellon.
The Columbia County Sheriff's Office received a report at 11:17 a.m. Saturday of a runaway horse pulling an unoccupied buggy on Highway 22, according to a press release.
A deputy located the horse and buggy as it turned east onto Highway 33 and activated the vehicle's emergency lights to warn oncoming traffic.
The deputy managed to get around the horse and buggy to better warn traffic and slowed down in an attempt to stop the horse, but it struck the back of the squad car at a full gallop, injuring its leg, according to the release.
The deputy was not injured, but a veterinarian specializing in equine care responded to the scene and determined the animal needed to be euthanized.
"The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office wants to extend its sincere and heartfelt thoughts to the area Amish community in the loss of their horse," Columbia County Sheriff Roger Brandner said in the release.
The Wisconsin State Patrol assisted in the incident.