Horicon man arrested after another police pursuit in Dodge County, authorities say

A Horicon man was arrested after a second police pursuit in two days that ended on Highway 151, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office reported.

At about 2:45 a.m. Saturday, authorities received a report of a vehicle headed west on Highway 33 with no lights on, Sheriff Dale Schmidt said in a statement.

A deputy found the vehicle near Thompson Road and attempted to stop it after observing that it was “all over the road,” Schmidt said

The vehicle fled and the deputy initiated a pursuit that lasted about 10 minutes southeast of Beaver Dam and ended on Highway 151 south of Highway 33 when the vehicle stopped prior to where Beaver Dam police had set out stop sticks, Schmidt said.

The driver, Richard Hron, 32, then was arrested without incident and booked into the Dodge County Jail on a probation violation and tentative charges of felony eluding an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia, and OWI.

The pursuit was the second initiated by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office in two days. Brian Hellenbrand, 42, was arrested in the other pursuit.