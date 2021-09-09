Homicide victim was Memorial High School grad, started clothing business

A 20-year-old man shot to death Monday in what police are calling a “targeted” attack was a Madison native and Memorial High School graduate who had a loving and large family and started his own clothing business, the man’s uncle said Wednesday.
Nicholas Cooke was found in the 4600 block of Martha Lane on Madison’s Far East Side just before 7 p.m. and died shortly after arriving to the hospital. It was Madison’s sixth homicide of the year, after 10 in all of 2020.
Leroy Cooke said his nephew was last living with him on Madison’s North Side, but the large family was always close.
“We have a load of family here,” he said. “Everybody knew him. He was a good person all the way around.”
The Dane County Medical Examiner confirmed Cooke’s death on Wednesday, saying that he died from gunshot wounds.
At the time he was killed, Nicholas Cooke had three felony cases open against him in Dane County for charges including possession with the intent to deliver THC and cocaine and carrying a concealed weapon.
Leroy Cooke said he didn’t have any idea what led to the shooting or whether his nephew’s past run-ins with the law had anything to do with it. Madison police also did not have any updates to announce in the case on Wednesday.
Leroy Cooke said his nephew had been attending Madison Area Technical College, and a business he started called Ca$h 4Eva Clothing was selling shirts, shorts and other items.
“He was hoping his brand would get bigger,” he said. “He had goals. He was very driven to be on his own, to have his own business.”
Nicholas Cooke’s killing was the second of two shootings Monday in which a person was hit.
At about 3:50 p.m. Monday, Madison police responded to an incident in which a 64-year-old man was shot multiple times at Penn Park on the South Side. He was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, police said.
Police described the incident as an attempted homicide.
Leroy Cooke said his nephew’s past criminal charges might have stemmed from being in the wrong place at the wrong time.
“Growing up as a teenager, as a Black male in Madison, Wisconsin, you’re going to automatically get looked at, you’re automatically going to be targeted if you’re out in the streets with your friends, hanging out with your friends,” he said. “Situations always come up from the people you hang around with or you associate with or you just being in that circle around in that area. Things happen.
“But he was always loved and cared for,” he said. “He had a lot of family and a lot of love here. It didn’t make any sense.”
Police have asked anyone with information about either shooting to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. People contacting Crime Stoppers can receive up to $1,000 in cash for tips that lead to an arrest.