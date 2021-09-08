Homicide victim wanted to go into business for self, had past run-ins with law

"He was hoping his brand would get bigger," he said. "He had goals. He was very driven to be on his own, to have his own business."

Nicholas Cooke's killing was the second of two shootings Monday in which a person was hit.

At about 3:50 p.m. Monday, Madison police responded to an incident in which a 64-year-old man was shot multiple times at Penn Park on the South Side. He was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, police said.

Police described the incident as an “attempted homicide.”

Leroy Cooke said his nephew's past criminal charges might have stemmed from being in the wrong place at the wrong time.

"Growing up as a teenager, as a Black male in Madison, Wisconsin, you're going to automatically get looked at, you're automatically going to be targeted if you're out in the streets with your friends, hanging out with your friends," he said. "Situations always come up from the people you hang around with or you associate with or you just being in that circle around in that area. Things happen.

"But he was always loved and cared for," he said. "He had a lot of family and a lot of love here. It didn't make any sense."