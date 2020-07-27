You are the owner of this article.
Homicide victim of Southwest Side shooting was 24-year-old Madison man, police say
Homicide victim of Southwest Side shooting was 24-year-old Madison man, police say

A 24-year-old Madison man was the victim of a fatal shooting on the Southwest Side late Saturday that also left another man hospitalized, Madison police said. 

The 24-year-old man, whose name has not yet been released, was a passenger in a car driven by a 22-year-old Madison man, the other victim in the shooting, Madison police spokesman Joel DeSpain said. The two men were traveling in the car when at least one gunman in another car shot at them on the 900 block of Chapel Hill Road. 

Officers responded to the shots fired at around 9:36 p.m. Saturday and found the two men with gunshot wounds. Police recovered 16 shell casings from the road. 

Both men were taken to UW Hospital. The 22-year-old man is still in the hospital and is expected to survive, DeSpain said. 

The investigation is ongoing, and no arrests have been made as of Monday morning.

Anyone with information related to the shooting is asked to call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or submit information online at P3Tips.com.

