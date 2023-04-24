A homicide at a West Side shopping center on Monday briefly led authorities to ask for the public's help in finding a 5-year-old girl and her father, who is a person of interest in the killing.

The homicide took place at 1330 S. Midvale Boulevard just after 4 p.m., though more details were not immediately available, the Wisconsin Department of Justice said in a crime alert.

The perpetrator in the homicide has not been identified and remains at large, the alert said.

As of 10 p.m., Madison police had not provided any information about the incident. The victim has not been identified by authorities.

The girl and her father involved in the incident — Avril Duenas Juarez and Jose Duenas Quinonez — were named by authorities around 6 p.m.

Around 7:45 p.m., authorities said they were following up on information regarding Duenas Quinonez and his daughter's location, but did not offer specifics.

Close First responders from across the region attend Saturday's funeral in Cameron for slain police officers Emily Breidenbach and Hunter Scheel. Police from Rochester, Minn., pay their respects for slain officers Emily Breidenbach and Hunter Scheel during Saturday's services in Cameron. Hundreds of locals lined the streets in Cameron and Chetek Saturday after about 2,000 people from Wisconsin and Minnesota showed up for the visitation and funerals of Chetek police officer Emily Breidenbach, 32 and Cameron police officer Hunter Scheel, 23 on Saturday afternoon. The after-service procession came after a 21-gun salute and bagpipe tribute. Hundreds of locals lined the streets in Cameron and Chetek Saturday after about 2,000 people from Wisconsin and Minnesota showed up for the visitation and funerals of Chetek police officer Emily Breidenbach, 32 and Cameron police officer Hunter Scheel, 23 on Saturday afternoon. 