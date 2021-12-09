Homicide charges filed against man who allegedly drove drunk at 108 mph into oncoming traffic

A Madison man who police allege was driving drunk and going 108 mph on the wrong side of Highway 51 in September was charged Thursday with homicide by drunken driving and reckless homicide.
Eric G. Ignarski, 39, faces charges for the Sept. 11 crash that killed Sierra L. Frisch, 47, of Stoughton, whose car was struck head-on by Ignarski as she drove south on Highway 51 in the town of Dunn. A criminal complaint states his blood alcohol concentration was nearly 0.25 percent, more than three times the legal driving limit of 0.08 percent.
According to the complaint, a witness told a Dane County Sheriff's Office detective that she was driving south behind a Hyundai near McFarland at around 55 mph when she saw another car coming from the opposite direction "very fast" in the traffic lane she and the Hyundai driver were in.
Other cars in the southbound lane tried to get out of the way as the oncoming car approached but the Hyundai, driven by Frisch, was struck head-on. The witness said debris from the crash flew onto her windshield and broke it.
Ignarski is charged with second-degree reckless homicide, which carries up to 25 years of combined prison and extended supervision and homicide by drunken driving, which also carries up to 25 years, but also carries a mandatory minimum of five years of incarceration. He also faces a companion charge, homicide by use of a vehicle with a prohibited alcohol concentration.
Ignarski, still using a walker after he was severely injured in the crash, appeared by video from the Dane County Jail on Thursday. Assistant District Attorney Tim Helmberger asked for $5,000 bail but Ignarski's lawyer, Brian Brophy, said cash bail was not necessary because Ignarski is in no shape to flee anywhere and has no criminal history.
Court Commissioner Brian Asmus said it was a close call but ordered Ignarski released on a signature bond, with the conditions that he not drink any alcohol, not drive a vehicle and not leave Dane County without court permission.
According to the complaint:
The crash happened around 10:40 p.m. on Sept. 11. Police were told later that a person who was later identified at Ignarski had stopped earlier at a Stoughton convenience store asking to use the restroom. But the workers, who were outside, told him they had just closed. One of the workers said the man had "waddled toward us."
The man got back into his car and drove into a "dead-end area" on Barber Street in Stoughton, paused for a few seconds and then "erratically" backed up and turned around, leaving at a high rate of speed by going through a stop sign and taking off onto Highway 51 northbound.
The store worker told police the man had been gone about five minutes when she and her co-worker heard sirens, and when they headed home they came upon the crash scene.
Contacted on Sept. 20, Ignarski told police he remembered being at his parents' home earlier that day then returning home, but could not say why he left his home again or where he had gone. The last thing he knew, he said, was that he was trapped in his car with sirens and lights around him. He claimed all he had to drink was a "tumbler" of Long Island Iced Tea.
In the crash, Ignarski broke both of his ankles, had a broken femur and a hole in his heart. Part of his intestine was removed.
Data downloaded from Ignarski's Toyota Camry showed that five seconds before the crash it was going 100 mph and at the crash impact had accelerated to 108.7 mph.