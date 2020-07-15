Homicide charged in Windsor crash that killed passenger in March

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Madison man was charged with homicide by drunken driving Wednesday for a crash in March that killed a passenger in his vehicle as it sped through the village of Windsor, just avoiding a head-on crash.

David E. King, 49, was also charged with second-degree reckless homicide for the March 13 crash that killed Danny Lee Ranck Jr., 38, of DeForest. The crash happened, a witness said, after his vehicle was passed by King's at a speed of around 100 mph, according to a criminal complaint filed in Dane County Circuit Court.

King also faces charges of homicide by driving with a prohibited alcohol concentration, second-degree reckless endangerment and two counts of misdemeanor bail jumping.

The complaint states a blood test found King's blood alcohol concentration was nearly 0.09 percent, higher than the 0.08 percent limit for drivers. An sheriff's office analysis of a surveillance video collected from an area business determined King's vehicle was traveling "no less than 90 mph" before the crash, the complaint states.

King is scheduled to appear in court on Friday, according to court records.

According to the complaint: