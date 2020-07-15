Homicide charged in Windsor crash that killed passenger in March

A Madison man was charged with homicide by drunken driving Wednesday for a crash in March that killed a passenger in his vehicle as it sped through the village of Windsor, just avoiding a head-on crash.
David E. King, 49, was also charged with second-degree reckless homicide for the March 13 crash that killed Danny Lee Ranck Jr., 38, of DeForest. The crash happened, a witness said, after his vehicle was passed by King's at a speed of around 100 mph, according to a criminal complaint filed in Dane County Circuit Court.
King also faces charges of homicide by driving with a prohibited alcohol concentration, second-degree reckless endangerment and two counts of misdemeanor bail jumping.
The complaint states a blood test found King's blood alcohol concentration was nearly 0.09 percent, higher than the 0.08 percent limit for drivers. An sheriff's office analysis of a surveillance video collected from an area business determined King's vehicle was traveling "no less than 90 mph" before the crash, the complaint states.
King is scheduled to appear in court on Friday, according to court records.
According to the complaint:
The white SUV King was driving crashed just after 10 a.m. on Highway V near the Wernick Road intersection in Windsor, striking two utility poles and bringing down power lines.
King, who sustained life-threatening injuries, was taken by Med Flight helicopter to UW Hospital. Ranck was pronounced dead at the scene.
A witness said he was driving his truck east on Highway V when the white SUV passed him on the left, nearly striking a westbound vehicle head-on. The driver of the westbound vehicle told a Dane County sheriff's deputy he had to swerve onto the right shoulder to avoid a collision. The area was a no passing zone, investigators found.
Investigators determined that to avoid the oncoming vehicle, King veered to his right. His SUV went into the ditch, struck a driveway and went airborne. It landed and sheared off a utility pole. Then it rolled, striking another utility pole and a guy wire. Ranck was thrown from the vehicle.
