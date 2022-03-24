Homicide charged in infant death after alleged impaired driving crash

A Janesville woman whose child died after it was born prematurely following a one-car crash on Madison's Far East Side in 2020 was charged Thursday with homicide by intoxicated driving.

A criminal complaint filed Thursday also charged Taylor B. Stewart, 26, with homicide by driving with a detectable amount of a restricted controlled substance for a crash on Aug. 1, 2020, that injured and ultimately caused the death of her child. The complaint states Stewart's pregnancy was in its third trimester.

A warrant was issued for Stewart's arrest after the complaint was filed.

According to state Department of Corrections records, Stewart is currently at Taycheedah Correctional Institution serving a prison sentence for felony retail theft in Rock County.

According to the complaint, the 2016 Toyota Corolla that Stewart was driving crashed into a tree about 2:15 p.m. on Aug. 1, 2020, in the 800 block of Atlas Avenue. It appeared that the car had been northbound on Atlas Avenue when Stewart crossed both lanes of traffic at high speed and crashed into the tree.

Stewart was administered Narcan at the scene, a drug used to counteract the effect of opiates. Police found an empty baggie in the vehicle along with suspected drug paraphernalia, the complaint states.

Staff at UW Hospital determined that due to the severity of the crash, Stewart was advised to deliver her child early. Following a cesarean delivery and "significant lifesaving efforts," the child was stabilized, according to the complaint. The child died, however, on Aug. 5, 2020.

An autopsy found the child died from complications of a premature delivery that was done due to blunt force trauma to the torso of its mother, the complaint states.

Blood samples taken from Stewart found the presence of a cocaine metabolite, according to the complaint.

