Homicide charged in infant death after alleged impaired driving crash

A Janesville woman whose child died after it was born prematurely following a one-car crash on Madison's Far East Side in 2020 was charged Thursday with homicide by intoxicated driving. A criminal complaint filed Thursday also charged Taylor B. Stewart, 26, with homicide by driving with a detectable amount of a restricted controlled substance for a crash on Aug. 1, 2020, that injured and ultimately caused the death of her child. The complaint states Stewart's pregnancy was in its third trimester.
A warrant was issued for Stewart's arrest after the complaint was filed.
According to state Department of Corrections records, Stewart is currently at Taycheedah Correctional Institution serving a prison sentence for felony retail theft in Rock County.
According to the complaint, the 2016 Toyota Corolla that Stewart was driving crashed into a tree about 2:15 p.m. on Aug. 1, 2020, in the 800 block of Atlas Avenue. It appeared that the car had been northbound on Atlas Avenue when Stewart crossed both lanes of traffic at high speed and crashed into the tree.
Stewart was administered Narcan at the scene, a drug used to counteract the effect of opiates. Police found an empty baggie in the vehicle along with suspected drug paraphernalia, the complaint states. Staff at UW Hospital determined that due to the severity of the crash, Stewart was advised to deliver her child early. Following a cesarean delivery and "significant lifesaving efforts," the child was stabilized, according to the complaint. The child died, however, on Aug. 5, 2020. An autopsy found the child died from complications of a premature delivery that was done due to blunt force trauma to the torso of its mother, the complaint states. Blood samples taken from Stewart found the presence of a cocaine metabolite, according to the complaint.
Art of the everyday: See the world through the eyes of the Wisconsin State Journal's photographers
Members of Zhong Yi Kung Fu Association perform traditional Chinese lion dancing in celebration of the Lunar New Year at Lisa Link Peace Park on State Street in Madison, Wis., Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
Third graders leave the classroom to wash their hands after working on a project involving paint at One City Elementary School on West Broadway in Madison, Wis., Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
Workers with UW-Madison’s Outdoor UW organization work to secure an inflatable, to-scale replica of a portion of the Statue of Liberty on Lake Mendota in Madison, Wis., Friday, Feb. 11, 2022. Continuing a similar tradition that was started more than 40 years ago as a prank by former UW Student Association members, the display is part of the university’s winter carnival event. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
A limestone sculpture titled “Blu³eprint" of UW-Madison professor Faisal Abdu'Allah, second from left, is unveiled outside the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art on State Street during an event in Madison, Wis., Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
Barbara Behling, of Sun Prairie, poses for a selfie with Jimmy the ground hog following the 74th Annual Sun Prairie Groundhog Day Prognostication ceremony at Cannery Square in Sun Prairie, Wis., Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. "I'm a big Jimmy fan," Behling said, "I've been coming here for years." KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL
KAYLA WOLF STATE JOURNAL
Chelsea Updike, of Madison, with Off Leash K9 Training, takes a photo of her dog, Kai, 3, at right, and Hank, 7 months, both cattle dog mixes, outside the Wisconsin State Capitol in Madison, Wis., Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
Katherine Krska, left, walks arm in arm with Ender Erk as they view the Orchid Escape display scattered throughout the Bolz Conservatory at Olbrich Botanical Gardens in Madison, Wis., Monday, Feb. 14, 2022. The exhibit runs until the end of the month. KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL
KAYLA WOLF STATE JOURNAL
A sky diver with Seven Hills Sky Diving descends behind the tail of a kite during the 2022 Frozen Assets festival on Lake Mendota in Madison, Wis., Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. Sponsored by the Clean Lakes Alliance, the annual festival encourages area residents to enjoy one of the area’s important natural assets and has raised $1,200,000 for lake improvement projects, educational programs, and water quality monitoring. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Amos Mayberry harvests kale inside a hoop house at Snug Haven Farm in Belleville, Wis., Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
Gov. Tony Evers in a conference room at his office at the Wisconsin State Capitol in Madison, Wis., Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
Students at UW-Madison walk through the light-filled atrium of the campus’ new Chemistry Building in Madison, Wis., Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Drum circle participant Amber Stuedell dances on the frozen surface of Lake Monona near Olbrich Park in Madison, Wis., Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022. Organized by the Madison Area Drum/Dance/Chant Circle group, the weekly two hour improvisational gatherings include singing, dancing, and the playing of a variety of percussion and musical instruments. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Amansu Eason presents a dance piece during Moonshine, a traditional performance gathering in celebration of Black History Month presented by UW-Madison’s School of Dance on the campus in Madison, Wis., Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. The annual event features spoken word, dance and music performances by students, faculty and alumni of the university’s arts programs. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
Using movement as a way to express his faith, Jonathan “King David” Person of Madison, Wis. spins near artist William King's "Act" sculpture at Olbrich Park in the city Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022. A member of the Israelite faith, Person said he often performs his worship in public spaces as a way to share his devotion. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Mane Morris, center, talks to news media during a demonstration at the intersection of Eastpark Boulevard and American Parkway, the location where Quadren Wilson, Morris's brother, was shot by law enforcement in Madison, Wis., Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022. KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL
KAYLA WOLF STATE JOURNAL
Qinlei Zhang, left, and Andrew Liu, UW-Madison students from China, display signs of peace to passersby on Bascom Hill in response to Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Madison, Wis., Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
Photographer Alessandra Sanguinetti, pictured at the Humbird Hotel in Humbird, Wis., Monday, Feb. 7, 2022. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Deana Thorson, general manager of Market Square Theatre and has been an employee there for 28 years, shows one of the auditoriums at the theater that has permanently closed after 33 years, on Odana Road in Madison, Wis., Friday, Feb. 18, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
Jeanette Benedict, center left, plays with Neera Carmosino following snack time at Cuddle Bugs Infant Care in Madison, Wis., Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022. KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL
KAYLA WOLF STATE JOURNAL
Middleton 400 yard freestyle relay team members Venden Berge, Jack Madigan, center, and Jack Madoch right, react as teammate Nick Chirafisi swims the anchor leg to the team’s first place finish in the event at the WIAA State Swimming Championships at Waukesha South High School in Waukesha, Wis., Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Family and friends, from left, Easton Kammerud, Shania Sarbacker holding Slayer McCullick, Chakayla Stank and Cyntanah Nafzger cheer on Mineral Point's Trapper Nafzger during Division 3 preliminary matches at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL
KAYLA WOLF STATE JOURNAL
Verona goalkeeper Owen Hebgen, left, fist bumps teammate Isaac Thomas (25) as they prepare to take on Edgewood at LaBahn Arena in Madison, Wis., Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022. KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL
KAYLA WOLF STATE JOURNAL
Wisconsin guard Brad Davison (34) scores under coverage by Rutgers forward Ron Harper Jr. (24) during the second half at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022. KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL
KAYLA WOLF STATE JOURNAL
Lodi’s Zane Licht reacts after his win against Portage’s Lowell Arnold in a Division 2 152-pound championship match during the WIAA Individual Wrestling State Tournament at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
A referee calculates points as Random Lake's David San Felippo, top, wrestles Horicon's Austin Zamorano during a 126 pound Division 3 preliminary match at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL
KAYLA WOLF STATE JOURNAL
Wisconsin head coach Marisa Moseley looks over her notes as the Badgers prepare to take on Nebraska at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022. KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL
KAYLA WOLF STATE JOURNAL
