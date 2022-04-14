Homicide charge reduced in Stoughton shooting death on New Year's Eve

Dane County prosecutors on Thursday reduced a reckless homicide charge to homicide by negligent handling of a firearm in a case involving the New Year's Eve gunshot death of a 19-year-old man after consulting with the family of the man who died.

Isaiah T. Ruffins, 19, was originally charged in January with first-degree reckless homicide for the death of his friend, Fredrick D. Davis Jr., of Beloit. Ruffins appeared in court Thursday for a preliminary hearing, which he waived.

The formal charging document filed Thursday by Assistant District Attorney Frank Remington contained a lesser charge -- homicide by negligent handling of a firearm -- and a not-guilty plea was entered on Ruffins' behalf.

The new charge is several steps lower in terms of seriousness, carrying a maximum penalty of 10 years of combined prison and extended supervision. The original reckless homicide charge carried up to 60 years.

"The decision was made by the office after further review of the facts, continued investigation and conferring with the victim’s family," District Attorney Ismael Ozanne said in an email message Thursday.

At Ruffins' initial court appearance on Jan. 4, Keysha Johnson, Davis' mother, said she had "no hard feelings for Isaiah" because what happened was a "freak accident."

"We don't want to see him punished because of a freak accident," she said.

One of Ruffins' attorneys, state assistant public defender Guy Cardamone, said during Ruffins' initial appearance that after Davis was struck by the gunshot, Ruffins called 911, turned the gun over to police and cooperated with officers who responded. Cardamone also said the incident was an accident.

A criminal complaint states Davis, Ruffins and another man were at Ruffins' apartment in Stoughton playing video games and smoking marijuana. Ruffins told police Davis was playing with the gun -- described in the complaint as a "built gun," assembled from components, also referred to as a "ghost gun" -- then handed it back to Ruffins.

They talked about whether the gun was assembled correctly, Ruffins told police, and later, Davis playfully tossed a plastic food storage container at Ruffins' head, the third man told police. Ruffins then pulled back the slide on the gun as it was pointed toward Davis and it went off, the complaint states.

Ruffins stated instead that he didn't rack the slide, but the gun went off as he set it down on a countertop, according to the complaint.

