Homicide charge in heroin overdose case dismissed against one, sought against another

Prosecutors on Wednesday dismissed a reckless homicide charge against a Janesville man who had been accused of providing heroin that caused the death of a man in Madison in 2017.
Assistant District Attorney Valerian Powell wrote in a motion filed Wednesday that the first-degree reckless homicide case against Keyawn D. Davis-Cobbins, 39, "is no longer provable given the fact that the co-defendant, Iman Rowe, has become uncooperative with the state."
Davis-Cobbins was charged in October 2018 with providing the heroin that caused the death of Grayland Harvey Jr., who was found by his friend, Rowe, lifeless at the Econo Lodge, 4726 E. Washington Ave.
Instead, according to a separate motion filed Wednesday, Powell wants a judge to allow him to charge Rowe, 38, of Madison, with first-degree reckless homicide. She was originally charged with delivery of heroin.
Powell wrote he wants to amend the charge to homicide "based upon (Rowe's) apparent lack of interest in justice for the victim, her lack of acceptance of responsibility over the past several years while this case was pending, and her ongoing involvement with heroin."
According to a criminal complaint, Rowe told police that Harvey, who had just been released from prison, knew that she had a contact for getting heroin and wanted her to find him some. She identified her contact as Davis-Cobbins.
Rowe told police she met Davis-Cobbins at a laundromat off South Park Street and bought 11 grams of heroin from him. She kept two grams and gave the rest to Harvey, the complaint states.
Rowe left the Econo Lodge for a while and when she returned, she said, Harvey was sleeping. She later saw that he had “white stuff around his mouth” but was still snoring, the complaint states. In the morning, Rowe left briefly and returned to find Harvey cold and not breathing. She said she panicked, grabbed her scale, marijuana and heroin and drove off in Harvey’s car. She said she threw the items out the window along Highway 51, according to the complaint.
A trial for Davis-Cobbins had been set to start in August. No trial dates are set for Rowe whose attorney, public defender Crystal Vera, withdrew from the case this week at Rowe's request.