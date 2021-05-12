Homicide charge in heroin overdose case dismissed against man, sought against another

Prosecutors on Wednesday dismissed a reckless homicide charge against a Janesville man who had been accused of providing heroin that caused the death of a man in Madison in 2017.

Assistant District Attorney Valerian Powell wrote in a motion filed Wednesday that the first-degree reckless homicide case against Keyawn D. Davis-Cobbins, 39, “is no longer provable given the fact that the co-defendant, Iman Rowe, has become uncooperative with the state.”

Davis-Cobbins was charged in October 2018 with providing the heroin that caused the death of Grayland Harvey Jr., who was found by his friend, Rowe, lifeless at the Econo Lodge, 4726 E. Washington Ave.

Instead, according to a separate motion filed Wednesday, Powell wants a judge to allow him to charge Rowe, 38, of Madison, with first-degree reckless homicide. She was originally charged with delivery of heroin.

Powell wrote he wants to amend the charge to homicide “based upon (Rowe’s) apparent lack of interest in justice for the victim, her lack of acceptance of responsibility over the past several years while this case was pending, and her ongoing involvement with heroin.”