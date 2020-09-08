Homicide charge against teen to stay in adult court, judge rules

Colas declined to transfer the case under the first criteria, saying Cornia had not proven treatment for Sanders would be inadequate in the adult system. Cornia had also presented no evidence that Sanders had any particular treatment needs that could not be met in the adult system, Colas said.

Cornia said earlier he had been trying to get a psychologist to evaluate Sanders, but his efforts were unsuccessful.

A criminal complaint states another man, Jamal D. Nelson, told police he and Sanders went to Watson's home to buy marijuana, and that Sanders shot Watson after trying to grab a bag of marijuana away from Watson.

Detective Matthew Wiza testified in June that Nelson first told police that Sanders shot Watson in the face, but later said Sanders shot Watson as Watson was headed toward a door leading from the garage to the basement of the home.

An autopsy found Watson was shot in the back of the head, Wiza testified.