Homicide charge against teen to stay in adult court, judge rules

The first-degree intentional homicide case against a Verona teenager will stay in adult court, a Dane County judge ruled Tuesday.
Circuit Judge Juan Colas said a lawyer for Myjee T. Sanders, 16, had not presented enough evidence to warrant moving the case from adult court to juvenile court under a petition for a reverse waiver.
In June, Colas found probable cause that Sanders shot and killed 17-year-old Shay Watson on Aug. 25, 2019, in the garage of Watson's home on Lyman Lane in Fitchburg. Sanders' lawyer, Reed Cornia, then that he was seeking to have the case moved to juvenile court because Sanders was 15 years old at the time he was charged.
Sanders is also charged with attempted armed robbery.
Under Wisconsin law, in cases of first-degree intentional homicide adult courts have automatic jurisdiction when a suspect is age 10 or older. But a case can be transferred to juvenile court if counsel for the young suspect can prove that the juvenile would not receive adequate treatment in the criminal justice system, that transferring the case to the juvenile system would not depreciate the seriousness of the crime, and that it is not necessary to keep the case in adult court in order to deter other juveniles from committing the same crime.
Colas declined to transfer the case under the first criteria, saying Cornia had not proven treatment for Sanders would be inadequate in the adult system. Cornia had also presented no evidence that Sanders had any particular treatment needs that could not be met in the adult system, Colas said.
Cornia said earlier he had been trying to get a psychologist to evaluate Sanders, but his efforts were unsuccessful.
A criminal complaint states another man, Jamal D. Nelson, told police he and Sanders went to Watson's home to buy marijuana, and that Sanders shot Watson after trying to grab a bag of marijuana away from Watson.
Detective Matthew Wiza testified in June that Nelson first told police that Sanders shot Watson in the face, but later said Sanders shot Watson as Watson was headed toward a door leading from the garage to the basement of the home.
An autopsy found Watson was shot in the back of the head, Wiza testified.
An amended criminal complaint filed in late July added charges against Sanders' parents, Jerry Sanders Jr., 41, and Elizabeth A. Borchardt, 38, both of Verona, with maintaining a drug trafficking place. Police executing a search warrant related to the homicide investigation at their Melody Lane apartment found marijuana and other drugs and nearly $33,000 cash in the apartment, the complaint states.
Both were ordered to stand trial after a preliminary hearing last week.
