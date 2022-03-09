Homicide by negligent driving charged in Sun Prairie pedestrian death

More than a year after a crash that killed a man who was walking across a street in Sun Prairie, a woman was charged Wednesday with homicide by negligent driving, after a crash reconstruction expert estimated she was driving at nearly twice the speed limit before the crash.

Ruth Varkey, 24, of Sun Prairie, is alleged to have been going between 52 and 57 mph on West Main Street in Sun Prairie the night of Feb. 24, 2021, before she struck Jacob A. Jacobson, 45, who was crossing the street in a marked pedestrian crossing. The speed limit in that area was 30 mph, according to a criminal complaint filed in Dane County Circuit Court.

The complaint indicates another car that was turning left from Ruby Lane onto West Main Street paused moments before the crash to let Jacobson, who was already in the crosswalk, finish crossing the street.

Varkey is scheduled to appear in court on March 21. The charge she faces carries up to 10 years of combined prison and extended supervision.

According to Jacobson's obituary, published in the newspaper in Fairbanks, Alaska, where Jacobson was from, he grew up in Fairbanks and came to Madison to attend UW-Madison and ended up staying in the area.

"Jacob liked Wisconsin and the people he met there and stayed on until his accidental death," his obituary states. "He loved cats and made sure his pets were treated well."

An autopsy found Jacobson died from blunt force injuries to his head, torso and right leg, the complaint states.

According to the complaint:

The crash was witnessed by Sun Prairie police officer Adem Hadji, who said he was driving westbound on West Main Street approaching the intersection with Ruby Lane when he saw someone cross the street at Ruby Lane. Hadji said he saw the person silhouetted against the headlights of an eastbound vehicle, then get struck and go airborne.

Hadji said it appeared Varkey, the driver of the eastbound vehicle, tried to maneuver around the pedestrian, Jacobson, but was not successful.

Varkey told police she was on her way to a friend's house, driving about 45 mph, when she struck Jacobson. She said it was dark and she did not see him until he was right in front of her vehicle. She said he was "fast walking" across the street in the crosswalk before she struck him.

Another driver, who came out of the Kwik Trip at the corner and stopped at the store's Ruby Lane exit, said he noticed Jacobson because he was wearing a red coat. He said Jacobson was walking quickly and was nearly to the south edge of West Main when he was struck.

Video from the nearby Varsity Bar and Grill showed Ruby enter the crosswalk, and another car attempting to turn east from Ruby Lane to West Main, but stopping mid-turn to let Jacobson cross the street. Five seconds later, Varkey's vehicle struck Jacobson. After striking him, her vehicle swerves slightly to the left then re-corrects before it stops.

State Patrol Trooper Peter Moe, a member of the agency's Technical Reconstruction Unit, used the video evidence to calculate the speed of Varkey's vehicle at between 52 and 57 mph.

