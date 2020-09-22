Homicide by intoxicated driving charged in fatal Beltline crash in November

A Madison man was charged Monday with homicide by driving under the influence of marijuana for a crash on the Beltline last year that caused the death of a passenger in his car.
Diontre T. Burt-Finnie, 20, had a detectable level of the active ingredient of marijuana, delta-9 THC, when his blood was tested after a crash the afternoon of Nov. 19 that killed Leroy C. Barnes Virghes Jr., 19, of Madison, according to a criminal complaint filed in Dane County Circuit Court.
According to the complaint, another passenger in Burt-Finnie’s car who survived the crash despite being thrown from the vehicle told Monona police Burt-Finnie was “driving like an idiot,” speeding and weaving around vehicles before Burt-Finnie’s car crashed into a box truck and left the road.
Other Beltline drivers told police the car was speeding and weaving in traffic, the complaint states.
The crash happened between Monona Drive and South Towne Drive. Barnes Virghes died at the scene from blunt force trauma.
Burt-Finnie is scheduled to appear in court Thursday.
The criminal complaint charges Burt-Finnie with homicide by intoxicated driving, homicide by driving with a detectable controlled substance, knowingly driving with a suspended license and causing death, and two misdemeanors for causing injury.
District Attorney Ismael Ozanne did not immediately say why it took 10 months after the crash to file the case.
According to the complaint:
Investigators were tasked with finding evidence to prove who was driving the car at the time of the crash.
The surviving passenger told police Burt-Finnie was driving and had picked him up from his girlfriend’s apartment on the North Side, and that Barnes Virghes was already in the car. The man said he got into the back seat behind Barnes Virghes.
Police checked video surveillance at the apartment complex, but the window tint on the car made it impossible to see who was in the car. The surviving passenger, however, was seen getting into the passenger side.
Video was obtained from a gas station on Commercial Avenue where the three had also stopped. It showed Burt-Finnie get out of the driver’s seat, pay for gas and fill the tank, then get back into the driver’s seat and drive away.
Fourteen minutes later, the crash occurred. Different routes from the gas station to the crash scene took 12, 14 or 16 minutes.
The crash survivor said if police timed the trip, there would be no way for the drivers to have been switched before the crash.
At the crash scene, police said they could smell a strong odor of marijuana from Burt-Finnie, who was reported to have glassy eyes and slow speech. He insisted he was dreaming. In the front pouch of his sweatshirt, police said they found a “large amount” of marijuana.
Later, at St. Mary’s Hospital, police learned Burt-Finnie had a broken back.
Driver of car in which 11-year-old girl was shot sentenced to prison after federal probation revoked
Kyla Robinson, sister of Tony Robinson, was victim who died in Friday car crash
Person dies from injuries sustained in multi-vehicle crash on East Side, Madison police say
Full report: Two militia arrests made; Jacob Blake, shot by Kenosha police, optimistic
Man arrested for setting woman on fire, striking man with vehicle in Waukesha, police say
Middleton woman punched and robbed at Far East Side hotel, Madison police say
2 arrested after shooting at deputies during high-speed chase, Dane County Sheriff says
Madison police see big uptick in burglaries, urge residents to increase vigilance
Madison 'kingpin' pleads guilty to multiple burglary, stolen vehicle charges
Mauston places 4 police officers on leave for off-duty incidents, city says
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.