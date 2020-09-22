Homicide by intoxicated driving charged in fatal Beltline crash in November

District Attorney Ismael Ozanne did not immediately say why it took 10 months after the crash to file the case.

According to the complaint:

Investigators were tasked with finding evidence to prove who was driving the car at the time of the crash.

The surviving passenger told police Burt-Finnie was driving and had picked him up from his girlfriend’s apartment on the North Side, and that Barnes Virghes was already in the car. The man said he got into the back seat behind Barnes Virghes.

Police checked video surveillance at the apartment complex, but the window tint on the car made it impossible to see who was in the car. The surviving passenger, however, was seen getting into the passenger side.

Video was obtained from a gas station on Commercial Avenue where the three had also stopped. It showed Burt-Finnie get out of the driver’s seat, pay for gas and fill the tank, then get back into the driver’s seat and drive away.

Fourteen minutes later, the crash occurred. Different routes from the gas station to the crash scene took 12, 14 or 16 minutes.

The crash survivor said if police timed the trip, there would be no way for the drivers to have been switched before the crash.