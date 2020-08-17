Homicide by drunken driving charged in Highway 12 car-motorcycle crash

Bare said he had two shots of vodka less than 45 minutes before the crash and said he felt impaired.

Asked by the deputy to show him where his car was and where the motorcycle was, Bare pointed to the left turn lane and said he was there. Told he was in a turn lane and Bare had mentioned going straight, Bare said, "I'm sorry. He must have been here and I didn't see him."

After the crash, Bare told the deputy, he ran to seek help from a witness because he had lost his phone earlier. But the deputy pointed out that Bare had said he was texting his girlfriend just before the crash.

A witness told another deputy he heard the crash and went outside to find a man lying in the intersection and a man standing next to him saying repeatedly, "Oh my god, oh my god. I didn't see him. I didn't see him."

The motorcycle ended up on the shoulder of Highway 12, just beyond the Highway K intersection.

At the jail, Bare said during intake he drank four shots of vodka between 8 and 9 p.m. and said he was drinking in his car.

