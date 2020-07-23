Homes hit by gunfire in Fitchburg, shots also reported in Madison overnight, police say

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Homes were hit by gunfire in Fitchburg and shots also were reported in Madison overnight, police said.

Shortly before 12:45 a.m., Fitchburg police responded to the intersection of King James Way and Norfolk Drive after receiving multiple calls reporting shots fired in the area, Sgt. Cesar Lopez said in a statement.

Arriving officers talked to two residents who reported gunshots hitting their homes, one in the 5600 block of Norfolk Drive and the other in the 2900 block of King James Way. Police don’t believe the residences were the targets of the shots, Lopez said.

The bullets that hit the houses entered occupied rooms, including one containing several small children in the King James house, though no injuries were reported, Lopez said.

One witness described a silver car fleeing the area at a high rate of speed after the shooting, but no suspects have been identified, Lopez said.

Only about 15 minutes earlier, several callers reported hearing what they believed to be shots fired in the 5300 block of Tolman Terrace on the Southwest Side, Sgt. Richard Wipperfurth said in a statement.