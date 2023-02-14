A Near East Side homeowner said he was “spooked” when he woke up early Monday morning to find a man in his home’s screened-in porch, Madison police reported.

Officers were sent to the home in the 1200 block of East Mifflin Street about 12:05 a.m. Monday and arrested Garret A. Olson, 43, of Madison, on tentative charges of criminal trespass to a dwelling, disorderly conduct and a probation warrant.

Olson appeared under the influence of drugs and told officers he was "trying to get home," Fryer said.

Olson never got into the home, which was occupied by the man, his wife and child, Fryer said.

