Homeowner, guest unharmed in home invasion in town of Blooming Grove, authorities say
Homeowner, guest unharmed in home invasion in town of Blooming Grove, authorities say

Dane County Sheriff's Office squad car, in lot, generic file photo
DANE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

A homeowner and a guest were unharmed in a home invasion in the town of Blooming Grove early Wednesday morning, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office reported.

At 1:23 a.m. Wednesday, Dane County deputies and Madison police officers responded to a reported burglary in progress in the 4100 block of Bruns Avenue in the town of Blooming Grove, Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Elise Schaffer said in a report.

The suspects forced their way into the home, stole items and fled, Schaffer said.

Witnesses reported seeing a dark SUV leave the area before authorities arrived, Schaffer said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office tip line at 608-284-6900 or leave a tip at https://danesheriff.com/CrimeTips/Other or the Sheriff’s Office app.

