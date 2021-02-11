Homeowner, guest unharmed in home invasion in town of Blooming Grove, authorities say

A homeowner and a guest were unharmed in a home invasion in the town of Blooming Grove early Wednesday morning, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office reported.

At 1:23 a.m. Wednesday, Dane County deputies and Madison police officers responded to a reported burglary in progress in the 4100 block of Bruns Avenue in the town of Blooming Grove, Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Elise Schaffer said in a report.

The suspects forced their way into the home, stole items and fled, Schaffer said.

Witnesses reported seeing a dark SUV leave the area before authorities arrived, Schaffer said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office tip line at 608-284-6900 or leave a tip at https://danesheriff.com/CrimeTips/Other or the Sheriff’s Office app.

Teen arrested for Fox River Mall fatal shooting tops recent notable crime news

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.