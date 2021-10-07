Homeless shelter's would-be neighbor files lawsuit to block sale of building to city

The lawsuit asks that a judge rule the planned sale of the building would violate the 1987 Declaration and stop the sale. A hearing to temporarily bar the sale is scheduled for Friday morning before Circuit Judge Valerie Bailey-Rihn.

In 1986 and 1987, the lawsuit states, the city wanted to ensure that development in that area be devoted to retail and commercial purposes, which led to the creation of the covenants and restrictions that applied to nearly 228 acres of land in that area, including 2002 Zeier Road.

"Accordingly, BIP Enterprises' planned sale of the 2002 Zeier Road property to the city of Madison for this intended purpose constitutes, at minimum, an attempted or threatened violation and breach of the covenants, conditions and restrictions set forth in the Declaration," the lawsuit states.

The lawsuit states the restrictions originally were to run until July 1, 2015, and were renewed automatically for 10 years. Among the provisions in the document is the establishment of a Design Committee that would review and approve proposed land uses and plans for conformity with the Declaration.

The committee was to be comprised of an appointee of the city director of planning and development, and two members appointed by the Zeiers or their successors, according to the lawsuit.