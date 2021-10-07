Homeless shelter's would-be neighbor files lawsuit to block sale of building to city

A business located across Zeier Road from a building the city of Madison plans to purchase for a men's homeless shelter wants to block the sale, alleging in a lawsuit filed Thursday that local covenants bar the use of the former retail store as a shelter.
On Tuesday night, the Madison City Council approved spending more than $2.6 million to buy a vacant store at 2002 Zeier Road, near East Towne Mall, to use as a temporary shelter site, with an eye toward continuing to look for a permanent, purpose-build shelter that would likely be elsewhere.
The temporary shelter is needed soon as the city hopes to begin construction of a Public Market at the former Fleet Services building on North First Street, which is currently being used as a temporary men's shelter.
The lawsuit was filed against the building's current owner, BIP Enterprises of Miromar Lakes, Florida, by attorneys on behalf of Moving to the Music, a dance studio at 2001 Zeier Road. BIP's representative could not immediately be reached for comment.
Madison City Attorney Michael Haas said he had not seen the lawsuit and could not comment.
According to the lawsuit, use of the building that once housed Gander Mountain sporting goods and a Savers store is barred under a 1987 Declaration of Covenants, Conditions and Restrictions signed by then-planning director George Austin and Raymond and Loraine Zeier, who owned the farmland that became the shopping area east of East Towne Mall.
The lawsuit asks that a judge rule the planned sale of the building would violate the 1987 Declaration and stop the sale. A hearing to temporarily bar the sale is scheduled for Friday morning before Circuit Judge Valerie Bailey-Rihn.
In 1986 and 1987, the lawsuit states, the city wanted to ensure that development in that area be devoted to retail and commercial purposes, which led to the creation of the covenants and restrictions that applied to nearly 228 acres of land in that area, including 2002 Zeier Road.
"Accordingly, BIP Enterprises' planned sale of the 2002 Zeier Road property to the city of Madison for this intended purpose constitutes, at minimum, an attempted or threatened violation and breach of the covenants, conditions and restrictions set forth in the Declaration," the lawsuit states.
The lawsuit states the restrictions originally were to run until July 1, 2015, and were renewed automatically for 10 years. Among the provisions in the document is the establishment of a Design Committee that would review and approve proposed land uses and plans for conformity with the Declaration.
The committee was to be comprised of an appointee of the city director of planning and development, and two members appointed by the Zeiers or their successors, according to the lawsuit.
The lawsuit states that neither Gander Mountain nor Savers had gotten approval from the Design Committee for the building, but that it still is subject to covenants and restrictions set in 1987. BIP Enterprises, the lawsuit states, also has not submitted any proposed use of the building to the Design Committee, which would be required for conversion of the building into a men's homeless shelter.