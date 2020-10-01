 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Homeless man suffers broken leg, facial injuries in attack on State Street, Madison police say
alert

Homeless man suffers broken leg, facial injuries in attack on State Street, Madison police say

{{featured_button_text}}
Antonio D. Nelson booking photo

Antonio D. Nelson.

 DANE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

A 44-year-old homeless man suffered a broken leg and facial injuries in an attack by an acquaintance in the 600 block of State Street on Wednesday night, Madison police reported.

Antonio D. Nelson, 26, was arrested on tentative charges of substantial battery and disorderly conduct after throwing the homeless man to ground and punching him shortly before 8 p.m., police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.

The man who was attacked was taken to the hospital with a compound leg fracture that needed surgery, DeSpain said.

Witnesses told police the two men had been engaged in "jaw jacking" in the run-up to a physical confrontation, which began with some chest bumping, DeSpain said.

Several witnesses tried to intervene and stop the dispute, DeSpain said.

Man out on bail charged with vehicular homicide, gunpoint robbery top recent notable crimes in Madison area

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics