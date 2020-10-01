Homeless man suffers broken leg, facial injuries in attack on State Street, Madison police say

A 44-year-old homeless man suffered a broken leg and facial injuries in an attack by an acquaintance in the 600 block of State Street on Wednesday night, Madison police reported.

Antonio D. Nelson, 26, was arrested on tentative charges of substantial battery and disorderly conduct after throwing the homeless man to ground and punching him shortly before 8 p.m., police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.

The man who was attacked was taken to the hospital with a compound leg fracture that needed surgery, DeSpain said.

Witnesses told police the two men had been engaged in "jaw jacking" in the run-up to a physical confrontation, which began with some chest bumping, DeSpain said.

Several witnesses tried to intervene and stop the dispute, DeSpain said.

