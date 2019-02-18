A 21-year-old homeless man, invited to an apartment to get out of the cold, allegedly was beaten unconscious by the apartment dweller, who was arrested at the scene.
Gregory Garel, 59, was tentatively charged with second-degree reckless endangerment while armed, substantial battery, impeding breathing by pressure on the throat or neck, and disorderly conduct, Madison police said.
The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of a broken nose and a concussion.
Police said the incident began when the victim and another homeless man accepted the suspect's offer to stay at his apartment in the 300 block of West Washington Avenue so they could stay warm.
"While at the residence, all were drinking beer," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain.
"At some point, the suspect became enraged, grabbing a kitchen knife and threatening to kill the victim."
Garel allegedly punched the victim repeatedly, while also strangling him to unconsciousness.
"The injured man and the other guest were able to escape a short time late," DeSpain said. "They began banging on doors of neighboring apartments, hoping someone would summon help."
They were successful and police were called, with officers helping the injured man while arresting the suspect.
Late-arriving evidence delays trial for ex-Badgers receiver Quintez Cephus
Boy, 9, called 911 because of early bedtime, then wrote apology to Madison police
Madison man charged with exploitation of Tennessee girl had reached out to FBI, lawyers say
Three stolen vehicles chased by police, one driver arrested in Fitchburg
Janesville man arrested for alleged OWI in two-vehicle crash with injuries
Police: Two arrested in string of Madison armed robberies
Police: Two arrested in string of Madison armed robberies
Car-stealing group strikes again, crashing stolen car on South Side, Madison police said
Car-stealing group strikes again, crashing stolen car on South Side, Madison police said
Reedsburg woman arrested twice in four hours for alleged intoxicated driving, police said
Ex-Middleton woman gets 13 months in jail for fatal gun incident, other crimes
Charges dropped in East Side homicide case but could be re-filed
Man found guilty of lesser attempted homicide charge in North Side shooting
Fight at home in Windsor leads to Saturday night stabbing, Sheriff's Office says
Felon on probation arrested for violent Sunday morning attack of female UW student