A 21-year-old homeless man, invited to an apartment to get out of the cold, allegedly was beaten unconscious by the apartment dweller, who was arrested at the scene.

Gregory Garel, 59, was tentatively charged with second-degree reckless endangerment while armed, substantial battery, impeding breathing by pressure on the throat or neck, and disorderly conduct, Madison police said.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of a broken nose and a concussion.

Police said the incident began when the victim and another homeless man accepted the suspect's offer to stay at his apartment in the 300 block of West Washington Avenue so they could stay warm.

"While at the residence, all were drinking beer," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain.

"At some point, the suspect became enraged, grabbing a kitchen knife and threatening to kill the victim."

Garel allegedly punched the victim repeatedly, while also strangling him to unconsciousness.

"The injured man and the other guest were able to escape a short time late," DeSpain said. "They began banging on doors of neighboring apartments, hoping someone would summon help."

They were successful and police were called, with officers helping the injured man while arresting the suspect.

