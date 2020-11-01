 Skip to main content
Homeless lose belongings in fire at storage lockers in town of Madison, St. Vincent de Paul says
Fire Department responds

The Madison Fire Department on Sunday responded to a fire at Vinny's Lockers, a storage locker site in the town of Madison that provides free storage for homeless individuals. 

 MADISON FIRE DEPARTMENT

Homeless individuals who had stored personal items in Vinny's Lockers lost their belongings in a fire at the storage locker site in the town of Madison Sunday morning. 

The city of Madison Fire Department responded to the fire at Vinny's Lockers, 1304 Culmen St., just before 6:30 a.m. No one was injured, the Fire Department said.

The local St. Vincent de Paul Society, which runs the free storage locker program for homeless individuals to store their belongings, said 50-70 individuals are thought to have lost items in the fire.

"We are deeply saddened that those in our community who have so little have lost possessions that were important to them," St. Vincent de Paul council CEO Ernie Stetenfeld said in a statement. "At the same time, we are grateful that no loss of life or personal injury resulted from this fire."

Madison firefighters arrived to find smoke coming from all sides of the metal storage building. Extreme winds made controlling the fire challenging, but firefighters were able to extinguish the fire and made sure no one was inside the building. 

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, the Fire Department said. 

The fire was the first call within the town of Madison limits that the city of Madison Fire Department responded to after officially taking over fire protections for town residents Sunday. The transition is in preparation for the eventual dissolution of the town of Madison in two years. 

Most of the items in storage were destroyed, but most of the personal papers that had been stored in a fire-resistant file cabinet are still intact, St. Vincent de Paul said. 

St. Vincent de Paul volunteers and staff are working to contact the individuals who lost their belongings. 

