Homeless lose belongings in fire at storage lockers in town of Madison, St. Vincent de Paul says

Homeless individuals who had stored personal items in Vinny's Lockers lost their belongings in a fire at the storage locker site in the town of Madison Sunday morning.

The city of Madison Fire Department responded to the fire at Vinny's Lockers, 1304 Culmen St., just before 6:30 a.m. No one was injured, the Fire Department said.

The local St. Vincent de Paul Society, which runs the free storage locker program for homeless individuals to store their belongings, said 50-70 individuals are thought to have lost items in the fire.

"We are deeply saddened that those in our community who have so little have lost possessions that were important to them," St. Vincent de Paul council CEO Ernie Stetenfeld said in a statement. "At the same time, we are grateful that no loss of life or personal injury resulted from this fire."

Madison firefighters arrived to find smoke coming from all sides of the metal storage building. Extreme winds made controlling the fire challenging, but firefighters were able to extinguish the fire and made sure no one was inside the building.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, the Fire Department said.