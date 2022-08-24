Home hit, no injuries reported in gunshots on North Side, Southwest Side, Madison police say

A home was hit, but no injuries were reported in separate incidents of gunshots on the North Side and Southwest Side early Wednesday morning, Madison police reported.

Shortly before 12:30 a.m., police responded to multiple calls reporting shots fired in the 1800 block of Sheridan Avenue on the North Side, Sgt. Ryan Gibson said in a statement.

Officers found an occupied residence in the block had been hit multiple times with gunfire, but no one was injured, Gibson said.

Shortly before 2:30 a.m., police responded to multiple calls reporting shots fired in the area of Leland Drive near Balsam Road on the Southwest Side, Gibson said in a separate statement.

Officers found more than 15 shell casings in the 2000 block of Leland Drive, but no property damage and no injuries were reported, Gibson said.

No arrests have been made and the investigations are continuing, Gibson said.

Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact them at 608-255-2345. Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.