Home hit in spree of gunfire on Far East Side Friday morning, Madison police say

An occupied home was hit in a spree of gunfire on the Far East Side on Friday morning, Madison police reported.

Multiple people called 911 about 5:40 a.m. after hearing "rapid" gunfire in the 700 block of North Thompson Drive, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.

Responding officers recovered multiple shell casings and found an occupied home on nearby Wintergreen Drive that had been hit by a bullet, but didn’t appear to be an intended target, DeSpain said.

No injuries were reported.

