Home hit in spree of gunfire on Far East Side Friday morning, Madison police say

EMILY HAMER, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES
An occupied home was hit in a spree of gunfire on the Far East Side on Friday morning, Madison police reported.
Multiple people called 911 about 5:40 a.m. after hearing "rapid" gunfire in the 700 block of North Thompson Drive, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.
Responding officers recovered multiple shell casings and found an occupied home on nearby Wintergreen Drive that had been hit by a bullet, but didn’t appear to be an intended target, DeSpain said.
No injuries were reported.
Photos: Death of Anisa Scott, 11, is stark reflection of gun violence in Madison
Anisa Scott
Anisa Scott, the 11-year-old girl who was shot on Madison's East Side Tuesday.
VIA FACEBOOK
Mourners gather in park
Brandice Hatcher, left, hugging Tisha Butler after the balloon release Aug., 13, 2020, at Brittingham Park in Madison. Mourners gathered in the Madison park to release balloons at 11:11 am, the moment Anisa Scott’s family was due to withdraw life support from the 11-year-old shooting victim.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Mourners gather in park
Mourners gathered Aug. 13 at Brittingham Park in Madison to release balloons at 11:11 a.m. in memory of shooting victim Anisa Scott.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Mourners gather in park
Mourners gathered Aug., 13 to release balloons at Brittingham Park in memory of Anisa Scott.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Mourners gather in park
Debbra Coleman, "DC", listens to speakers before the balloon release. Mourners gathered Aug. 13 at Brittingham Park in Madison in memory of Anisa Scott.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Mourners gather at park
Lillian Hopkins speaks during an event Thursday mourning the loss of 11-year-old shooting victim Anisa Scott.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Mourners gather at park
Brandice Hatcher, left, speaking to the group before the balloon release at Brittingham Park. April Kigeya, middle, and Brandi Grayson, right, are part of an event mourning the loss of shooting victim Anisa Scott, 11.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Anisa Scott's mother
Anisa Scott's mother, Ashley Rios, is comforted by family members and friends during a press conference Wednesday outside of the American Family Children's Hospital where Anisa's parents announced that they would take their daughter off of life support the following morning. The 11-year-old girl suffered a gunshot wound to the head during a shooting Tuesday.
EMILY HAMER, STATE JOURNAL
Anisa Scott's father
Anisa Scott's father, Marcel Scott, speaks at a press conference Wednesday outside of the American Family Children's Hospital, where Anisa's family announced that they would be taking her off of life support the following morning. Anisa suffered a gunshot wound to the head after a shooting Tuesday.
EMILY HAMER, STATE JOURNAL
Anisa Scott's grandmother
Anisa Scott's grandmother, Lorene Gomez, speaks at a press conference Wednesday outside of the American Family Children's Hospital, where Anisa's family announced that they would be taking her off of life support the following morning. Anisa suffered a gunshot wound to the head during a shooting Tuesday. Gomez is comforted by Anisa's uncle, Jovani Gomez.
EMILY HAMER, STATE JOURNAL
Anisa Scott's friends
From left, Gia Herrera, 12; Layla Mason, 11; Bella Bakken, 11; and Sarah Rae, 11; mourn for the coming loss of their friend, classmate and basketball teammate Anisa Scott, also 11, who suffered a gunshot wound to the head Tuesday.
EMILY HAMER, STATE JOURNAL
Shooting victim Anisa Scott, 11
Anisa Scott is shown at left.
VIA FACEBOOK
Mayor addresses girl's shooting
Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway talks at a press conference Tuesday at the City-County Building about a shooting that later claimed the life of an 11-year-old girl.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Police chief discusses shooting
Madison Police Chief Vic Wahl speaks at a press conference Tuesday about the shooting of an 11-year-old girl who later died.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Madison shooting
Law enforcement investigators survey the scene of a shooting near the intersection of East Washington and Lexington avenues in Madison on Aug. 11.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.