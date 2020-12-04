 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Home hit in spree of gunfire on Far East Side Friday morning, Madison police say
alert

Home hit in spree of gunfire on Far East Side Friday morning, Madison police say

{{featured_button_text}}
Police lights siren squad car, generic file photo
EMILY HAMER, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

An occupied home was hit in a spree of gunfire on the Far East Side on Friday morning, Madison police reported.

Multiple people called 911 about 5:40 a.m. after hearing "rapid" gunfire in the 700 block of North Thompson Drive, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.

Responding officers recovered multiple shell casings and found an occupied home on nearby Wintergreen Drive that had been hit by a bullet, but didn’t appear to be an intended target, DeSpain said.

No injuries were reported.

Photos: Death of Anisa Scott, 11, is stark reflection of gun violence in Madison

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics