A shot fired at a home in Grant County Saturday evening, going through a window and into a wall, most likely was unintentional, officials said.
The shot was reported at 6:40 p.m. Saturday by a resident on Louisburg Road near Hazel Green, the Sheriff's Office said.
"A deputy investigated and found there was a bullet hole through her front window, the bullet going into the wall of her living room," said Sheriff Nathan Dreckman.
There was an adult and children at home when the shot was fired, but nobody was injured.
"It appeared the round did come from the direction of the roadway," Dreckman said. "At this time it is believed the round may have been fired from a distance, and unintentionally struck the house."
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Sheriff's Office, 608-723-2157, or Crime Stoppers, 800-789-6600.
