A home and car were hit in a fusillade of gunshots Tuesday morning on the Far East Side that Violent Crime Unit detectives believe was a targeted attack, Madison police reported.
The shots were reported in the 5000 block of Milwaukee Street about 7 a.m. Tuesday, with witnesses hearing more than a dozen shots, Madison police public information officer Joel DeSpain said in a statement.
Officers recovered shell casings and found a home and car that were hit by several bullets, but there were no reports of injuries, DeSpain said.
A dark blue van with tape over a side window was spotted driving away from the scene, DeSpain said.