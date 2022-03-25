Holmen woman faces OWI after crash that damaged Vernon County tavern, authorities say

A Holmen woman was arrested for OWI after a crash early Sunday morning that damaged a Stoddard tavern, the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office reported.

Shortly after 2:45 a.m. Sunday, a 911 caller reported that a driver had driven a vehicle into the Thirsty Turtle Tavern, 102 S. Main St. in Stoddard, and was being detained by employees until a deputy could arrive, Sheriff John Spears said in a statement.

The investigation determined that Allison M. Thompson, 32, of Holmen, had driven her vehicle into a Southwest Sanitation dumpster, causing the dumpster to slam into the rear of the tavern, Spears said.

The vehicle’s airbags deployed and Thompson was uninjured, but the Thirsty Turtle suffered numerous severed water pipes on the main floor and basement, Spears said.

The Stoddard Fire Department was called to the scene to turn the water off to ensure there were no electrical fires, Spears said.

The crash remains under investigation by the Vernon County Sheriff's Office and other citations and charges could be issued, Spears said.

