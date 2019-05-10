Try 3 months for $3
A mother on the North Side looked out her window early Friday morning after hearing gunshots, and saw a man holding up his pants with one hand while holding a gun in the other.

The shots fired incident was reported at 12:40 a.m. in the 500 block of Northport Drive, Madison police said.

The woman said she heard three gunshots that sounded very close to her apartment building.

"She looked out the bedroom window and saw a young man running from the area of her Northport Drive apartment building toward Moose Trail," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain.

"He was using his left hand to hold up his pants and she could see a handgun with an extended magazine in his right hand."

The woman said the weapon looked like one of the guns used in the video game Grand Theft Auto.

Police recovered three shell casings in the area. There were no immediate reports of injuries or property damage.

"Following the gun violence, the mother wakened her daughter and had her sleep in her bed for the night," DeSpain said.

