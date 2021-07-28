Ho-Chunk Nation sues its insurers over denials of claims over pandemic losses

The Ho-Chunk Nation, which operates casinos, hotels, restaurants and other businesses across Wisconsin, is suing its insurers over denials of its business interruption insurance claims brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The lawsuit, filed late Tuesday in Dane County Circuit Court, is the latest in a number of lawsuits filed against insurers by businesses that had to shut down last year because of government or tribal closure orders aimed at stemming the spread of the infectious disease.

The lawsuit states the pandemic caused direct physical losses and damages to the tribe's businesses, which should be covered by the layering of insurance policies issued to the tribe by various insurers and underwriters, including Lloyd's of London. The group of insurers is led by Lexington Insurance Company, based in Boston.

"The pandemic limited access, reduced usable space, and required the installation of physical barriers," the lawsuit states. "It also increased the need to clean and sanitize at the (tribe's properties). The policyholders undertook significant repair and remediation before use of the property could be permitted without risking further loss and injury to visiting patrons."