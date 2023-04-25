A woman who is being sought by police for the hit-and-run death of a man who was struck while walking his dog on Madison's Southwest Side in February hid the damaged car in an uncle's garage space and tried to get others to blame a passenger in the car for the crash, according to court documents.

A criminal complaint filed late last week against Tiambra I. Walker, 21, of Madison, charged her with hit-and-run resulting in death and homicide by intoxicated driving for the Feb. 15 crash on Schroeder Road that killed Stephen G. Fleck, 66, and his dog.

Witnesses to Walker's behavior that night, quoted in the complaint, said Walker had taken Percocet that night and was "groggy off the Perc" before getting behind the wheel of a car that belonged to a friend, according to the complaint.

The complaint was filed with a warrant seeking Walker's arrest. She also is charged with bail jumping. Walker had been charged in March 2022 with hit and run involving injury for an incident in October 2021 in the parking lot of Whole Foods that left four people with injuries. Bail of $3,000 was posted on her behalf by a local activist in May. The crash involving Fleck happened this past February while Walker was free on bail.

Before her alleged involvement in the crash that killed Fleck was known, Walker pleaded guilty to two counts of hit-and-run and was given a suspended jail sentence and placed on three years of probation. Under the sentence, if her probation was revoked, she would automatically serve the jail sentence.

According to the complaint filed last week, some witnesses said Walker's bail status was the reason that she was trying to shift blame for the Schroeder Road crash onto a woman who was a passenger in the car.

One man told police that he was told by Walker that if police questioned him, he should say that the passenger in Walker's car had been driving. He said Walker told him to "put her under the bus," the complaint states.

In a court filing last week in the earlier hit-and-run case, a prosecutor wrote to the judge that Walker was believed to be somewhere outside of Wisconsin.

According to the 15-page criminal complaint:

A passerby found Fleck and his dog on Schroeder Road shortly before 9:40 p.m. on Feb. 15. Vehicle parts were found nearby. A tipster told police about seeing a blue Chevy Malibu without headlights and a smashed windshield traveling on Park Edge Drive, not far from the crash scene. Surveillance video from the area picked up a vehicle that looked like that.

On Feb. 19, a text message tip to 911 stated that Walker was a passenger in the car that struck Fleck and another woman was the driver. Police tracked down the woman, who vehemently denied being the driver and said it was Walker.

"I'll tell you everything I know, but I was not driving," the woman told police.

A tow truck driver told police he had let the woman test drive a blue Malibu he was selling, and she never brought it back. Reached in Oak Lawn, Illinois, the woman said she owned the car and that she let "everybody drive it," including Walker.

She said on the night of the crash, she was asleep in the car as Walker drove, when the car struck something. She said glass from the windshield went everywhere, including on her baby, who was also in the car.

The woman said Walker told her she didn't know what happened, and that she may have hit a dog, or possibly a person. She said they drove to Walker's cousin's house and left the car there. It was ultimately found by police in the garage of an apartment building, in a space belonging to Walker's uncle.

After the crash, they took a bus to Chicago, where a grandmother of Walker's lives.

When the car was found, it contained evidence that tied it to Walker. Pieces found at the crash scene were also found to match broken components on the car.

Walker's uncle told police he believed his niece was "probably high" when she drove the car to his apartment. Before the crash, the woman who was with Walker told police, she and Walker had been at a party where they used drugs, including Percocet.

Contacted again in early April, the woman told police that when she and Walker went to Walker's uncle's apartment, he helped Walker clean blood from herself, which the woman believed was a result of Walker striking the steering wheel during the crash.

