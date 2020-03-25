Hit-and-run suspect arrested in Sauk County after police pursuit that exceeded 100 mph, authorities say

A hit-and-run suspect was arrested after a police pursuit that exceeded 100 miles per hour on Interstate 39/90/94 early Wednesday morning, the State Patrol reported.

A driving complaint was reported to the State Patrol about 2:45 a.m. of a white Honda Civic going 120 mph with one headlight, its hazards on, and significant front-end damage that matched the description of a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash out of Rock County, the State Patrol said in a statement.

A trooper spotted the vehicle at mile marker 114 northbound mile going more than 100 mph. Tire deflation devices were deployed twice, and one was successful at mile marker 92, the State Patrol said.

The vehicle lost two tires, exited at mile marker 89 and was stopped on Highway 23 after a short distance, with troopers and Lake Delton police arresting Carlos Garrido, of Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, the State Patrol said.

Garrido, who was taken to the Sauk County Jail, later admitted to officers that he had been a part of the hit-and-run crash in Rock County, the State Patrol said.

There were no injuries, and minor damage to one State Patrol cruiser.

