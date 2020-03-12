Hit-and-run OWI driver gets 54 years in prison for crash that killed 3 Girl Scouts, mother

“I saw Colten Treu hit her 60-pound body,” Helgeson said, adding that the impact was so hard it caused her shoes to fly off her body. “She lived nearly an hour. Her leg was grotesquely broken. I am haunted to have seen her pain in the last hour of her life. Every second of every day I suffer. I see the brokenness of her body.”

Autumn’s sister, Brooklyn, was 8 at the time, and was present when the crash happened.

“I live my life without Autumn every day. I push it all down, because my heart is broken. My heart will never heal,” Brooklyn said. “I can’t talk to my big sister because Colten Treu ran her over right in front of my eyes.”

Madalyn Zwiefelhofer was injured in the incident, but survived; she was hospitalized for three weeks. Her father, Ryan Zwiefelhofer, described her numerous surgeries, and that she still has more to come.

“Colten broke her in almost every way,” he said.

Zwiefelhofer said Treu could have stopped multiple times, including before he left the scene.

“He did not stop because he did not care,” Zwiefelhofer said. “He left them there like they were garbage because he did not care.”

Treu addressed the court just before sentencing.