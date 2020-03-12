Hit-and-run OWI driver gets 54 years in prison for crash that killed 3 Girl Scouts, mother

CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Chippewa Falls man was sentenced to 54 years in prison Wednesday for the hit-and-run deaths of three Girl Scouts and a mother as they picked up trash along a rural road in 2018.
Colten Treu, 23, earlier pleaded no contest to four counts of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle and hit-and-run involving great bodily harm in the crash Nov. 3, 2018.
Prosecutors had requested a 90-year sentence, while the defense requested 22 years behind bars.
Authorities said Treu was huffing from an aerosol canister before he crashed his pickup truck into the Girl Scouts as they picked up trash along a highway in western Wisconsin. He then drove away.
The four people killed in the crash were Jayna Kelley, 9; Autumn Helgeson, 10, both of Lake Hallie; and Haylee Hickle, 10, and her mother, Sara Jo Schneider, 32, both of the town of Lafayette.
A 10-year-old girl was injured in the crash and was hospitalized for three weeks.
The girls were fourth-graders and members of Troop 3055 in nearby Chippewa Falls. The Girl Scouts and the adults were all wearing highly visible reflective safety vests when they were hit.
“I never saw brakelights. I never saw him swerve to avoid people. What I saw was accelerating, as he went through body after body,” said Kimberly Helgeson, who described the horror of watching Treu’s pickup truck leave the road and hit her daughter, Autumn, and others.
“I saw Colten Treu hit her 60-pound body,” Helgeson said, adding that the impact was so hard it caused her shoes to fly off her body. “She lived nearly an hour. Her leg was grotesquely broken. I am haunted to have seen her pain in the last hour of her life. Every second of every day I suffer. I see the brokenness of her body.”
Autumn’s sister, Brooklyn, was 8 at the time, and was present when the crash happened.
“I live my life without Autumn every day. I push it all down, because my heart is broken. My heart will never heal,” Brooklyn said. “I can’t talk to my big sister because Colten Treu ran her over right in front of my eyes.”
Madalyn Zwiefelhofer was injured in the incident, but survived; she was hospitalized for three weeks. Her father, Ryan Zwiefelhofer, described her numerous surgeries, and that she still has more to come.
“Colten broke her in almost every way,” he said.
Zwiefelhofer said Treu could have stopped multiple times, including before he left the scene.
“He did not stop because he did not care,” Zwiefelhofer said. “He left them there like they were garbage because he did not care.”
Treu addressed the court just before sentencing.
“No matter what I say or do, you guys are never going to know how sorry I really am,” Treu said. “I can’t give back what I have taken. I want to. Lord knows I want to.”
Treu was given credit for 495 days he has already spent in jail. He was also sentenced to 45 years of extended supervision to follow his prison sentence.
Treu has one drunken driving conviction from 2014, plus a Sept. 30, 2018, incident in Rusk County where he is accused of driving while impaired, causing a rollover crash. A trial in that case is now slated to begin May 26.
