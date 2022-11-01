Hit-and-run driver who injured bicyclist gets probation, 9 months in jail

A hit-and-run driver who caused serious injuries to a bicyclist last year in a Near West Side Madison crash was sentenced to three years of probation but ordered to spend nine months of it in jail.

Christopher Reyes Garcia, 18, of Fitchburg pleaded no contest to hit and run causing great bodily harm for the crash Nov. 8, 2021, on Fish Hatchery Road in which he hit a 21-year-old special-needs man and then fled the scene.

He turned himself in two days later after taking the 2010 Nissan Sentra he was driving to an auto repair shop. As part of the plea agreement, a felony charge of causing injury while driving without a license was dismissed but considered during sentencing.

The victim’s father, Michael Kaszuba, told Dane County Circuit Judge Mario White that the day of the accident started like any other, but “ended with me not knowing if my son would live through the night” and with the knowledge that Reyes Garcia might have left him “dead in the street.”

He and his wife, Shannon, said that before the crash, their son had been living in his own apartment with in-home care. Among his injuries from the crash were a broken leg, fractured skull and internal bleeding.

The Kaszubas wanted Reyes Garcia sentenced to the statutory maximum, or 15 years of combined prison and extended supervision, but said they at least wanted him to spend nine months in jail.

Reyes Garcia, who did not have a prior criminal record, said he was “truly sorry” for his actions.

“I made a very big mistake and I know I did damage to the family,” he said.

His attorney, Sergio Tapia, noted his client’s young age and said probation and a criminal record would be “punishment enough” as he seeks jobs and an education and otherwise goes about the rest of his life. He said that more than time in jail, Reyes Garcia needed education, specifically about traffic laws.

White, though, rejected the suggestion that Reyes Garcia fled the scene because he wasn’t aware of the law. Rather, “human decency” should cause a person to stop when he knows he’s hit someone with a vehicle, he said.

Reyes Garcia will be eligible to continue working while he serves his jail sentence, White ruled.